The Grilled Cheese Flipping Hack That Prevents A Mess In The Pan
Grilled cheese sandwiches are so easy to make that they're often people's first foray into cooking. For many, the most difficult aspect of grilled cheese is keeping the sandwich intact when you flip it. According to donnabonnana on TikTok, there's a surefire way to do so. Instead of flipping the sandwich, place the spatula on the underside of the grilled cheese to lift it out of the pan, then take the pan and turn it upside down over the sandwich. Next, flip the sandwich and the pan right side up and place the pan back on the burner.
With this neat trick, the sandwich remains stable, which helps keep it together before the cheese is fully melted. That way, you won't need to worry about any grease splatters or potentially having the grilled cheese fall apart in the pan, contributing to a sloppy outcome. Of course, this hack can only be used when making one grilled cheese at a time. Despite the limitations, people appear quite impressed with the modified technique.
What people are saying about this ingenious snack hack
It's recommended that grilled cheese sandwiches are cooked from two to four minutes on either side to ensure the bread is perfectly toasted. Cooking the sandwich on both sides also helps uniformly melt the cheese. Flipping is imperative in this case, which is why many commenters on TikTok expressed delight upon seeing the cooking hack. As stated by one grilled cheese aficionado, "I never once considered that flipping the pan was an option....I see the world differently now." Another person commented that this hack was especially helpful if you use additional fillings like roasted tomatoes in your grilled cheese.
Of course, there were a few naysayers among the commenters, some of whom didn't really see the point of flipping the pan instead of the sandwich. "When did flipping a grilled cheese ever present a problem that needed fixing?" said one person, while another claimed, "Never have I ever had an issue with grilled cheese." Some people also expressed concern about the possibility of butter or oil in the pan falling onto the open flame of the stovetop, which opens a hotly debated subject in the world of grilled cheese lovers.
Should you butter the bread or the pan?
There are two schools of thought when it comes to grilled cheese recipes. Some require the butter to be melted in the pan before adding the assembled sandwich. Other recipes call for the butter to be added directly to the bread to ensure it achieves the perfect texture while cooking. The flip trick is most compatible with the second method, as there won't be any butter or oil sloshing around the pan when you turn it over.
Of course, you're not relegated to butter when making grilled cheese, even though it's the most common form of fat used when cooking this wholesome meal. Some people opt for mayonnaise instead of butter for a more flavorful outcome. Mayonnaise has a punchier flavor than butter, which adds a bit of complexity to the sandwich. Like butter, mayonnaise also creates a crispy exterior to perfectly contrast the melted cheese inside. Whether you prefer butter or mayo, you can rest assured of a mess-free experience when you employ the superior flipping technique.