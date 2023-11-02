The Grilled Cheese Flipping Hack That Prevents A Mess In The Pan

Grilled cheese sandwiches are so easy to make that they're often people's first foray into cooking. For many, the most difficult aspect of grilled cheese is keeping the sandwich intact when you flip it. According to donnabonnana on TikTok, there's a surefire way to do so. Instead of flipping the sandwich, place the spatula on the underside of the grilled cheese to lift it out of the pan, then take the pan and turn it upside down over the sandwich. Next, flip the sandwich and the pan right side up and place the pan back on the burner.

With this neat trick, the sandwich remains stable, which helps keep it together before the cheese is fully melted. That way, you won't need to worry about any grease splatters or potentially having the grilled cheese fall apart in the pan, contributing to a sloppy outcome. Of course, this hack can only be used when making one grilled cheese at a time. Despite the limitations, people appear quite impressed with the modified technique.