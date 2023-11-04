Sweet Potato Is The Star Ingredient For Decadent Vegan Brownies

When it comes to baking with vegan ingredients while trying to preserve the quintessential deliciousness of your favorite recipes, you may find that vegetables are your unexpectedly effective best friend. With natural sweetness and moisture as well as tons of vitamins, veggies are often the secret to making moist vegan chocolate cake or elevating a boxed cake mix to a new homemade standard — and thankfully, brownies are no exception. While it takes more than just one substitution to make a completely vegan brownie, you'll find that a simple addition of mashed sweet potatoes is undisputedly the star player in the entire ensemble.

In terms of baking chemistry, mashed sweet potatoes in brownies will mostly function as the main substitute for eggs. However, they bring a natural sweetness that sophisticates the flavor profile, a natural moistness that helps nail a decadently fudgy texture. On top of all that, it is a starchy and thick binding agent that brings all the ingredients together. Put away the commercial egg substitute, don't settle for the plan and flat vegetable oil and water combination, and get ready for a serious upgrade to your vegan baking repertoire.