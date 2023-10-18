The Secret To Moist Chocolate Cake Is Actually A Vegetable

Once you start looking for ways to take your homemade chocolate cake to the next level, you'll find some unexpected ways to kick it up a notch — including but not limited to dark beer, red wine, brown sugar, or even something as simple as hot water. Still, anyone would have to admit that the chocolate cake upgrade that takes the figurative cake of being unorthodox has to go to one old-fashioned secret: The key to a perfectly moist chocolate cake is all in a jar of pickled beets.

While it may sound like a compromise to make your chocolate cake easier on your health at the cost of some sweetness, using canned beets is a hack to create a healthier and tastier treat that almost seems too good to be true. The beets introduce a ton of beneficial antioxidants through their natural red pigments, as well as a good helping of essential vitamins and minerals like folate, manganese, potassium, and iron. It also gives you a moist and decadent texture without any dairy, technically making it a lactose-free hack for chocolate cake. While the exact origins of chocolate beetroot cake are challenging to pin down, it's a certifiably vintage cake recipe that goes back to at least the mid-20th century, if not earlier.