Evenly Season Meat With An Easy Kitchen Tool Hack

Let's say you're in the process of coating a gorgeous ribeye steak with an all-purpose dry rub. Do you really want to individually sprinkle every single spice jar over the meat? Not really — especially when you run the risk of having a tablespoon of cayenne fly out of the jar, necessitating a rinse off, dry off, and do over. We've all been there. Even if you've pre-assembled the dry ingredients, sprinkling the rub on by hand leads to uneven results at best. The smartest thing to do (for this and any other multi-spice application) is keep a dedicated spice strainer in your kitchen's utensil drawer.

Just pull out the herbs and spices you want to use, combine them in a ramekin (you might know them as a pinch or mini bowl), put them in a small stainless-steel strainer, and tap-tap-tap your way to perfectly even seasoning. Imagine how much more quickly things will go if you're getting ready to grill for a party and have a line of chicken thighs packed into a baking dish, ready to be seasoned. With a spice strainer, you can knock that job out in seconds.