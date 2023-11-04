Save Your Leftover Soda Boxes To Easily Store Canned Food

Recycling is crucial to preserve the environment by keeping landfills clear. However, upcycling offers an even greater environmental benefit, as it repurposes used items without incurring the energy expenditure necessary to recycle consumer goods. If you've enjoyed your state's signature soda and aren't sure what to do with the boxes, you can upcycle your way to improve storage for canned goods in your pantry. Rectangular soda boxes are the perfect size for most canned goods, and they can slide easily into many cabinets and pantries.

Using old soda boxes for canned food storage also makes it easier to shuffle cans according to expiration date. For example, you can place new canned foods in the back of the box, which will naturally push the cans closer to expiring to the front. Stacking cans one on top of the other can also lead to a mess in the kitchen, but soda boxes may help you avoid it. Some cans may not stack easily when they're different sizes, so side storage is preferred.