Save Your Leftover Soda Boxes To Easily Store Canned Food
Recycling is crucial to preserve the environment by keeping landfills clear. However, upcycling offers an even greater environmental benefit, as it repurposes used items without incurring the energy expenditure necessary to recycle consumer goods. If you've enjoyed your state's signature soda and aren't sure what to do with the boxes, you can upcycle your way to improve storage for canned goods in your pantry. Rectangular soda boxes are the perfect size for most canned goods, and they can slide easily into many cabinets and pantries.
Using old soda boxes for canned food storage also makes it easier to shuffle cans according to expiration date. For example, you can place new canned foods in the back of the box, which will naturally push the cans closer to expiring to the front. Stacking cans one on top of the other can also lead to a mess in the kitchen, but soda boxes may help you avoid it. Some cans may not stack easily when they're different sizes, so side storage is preferred.
Take steps to fortify your soda box storage case
While you can use soda boxes for canned food storage just as they are, modifying them will make for an even more organized kitchen pantry. All it takes is a few supplies and you'll enjoy enhanced storage for the best canned soups, vegetables, and other items. Most soda boxes only have an opening at the front, so begin by creating one on the back of the box as well. This will allow you to easily add new cans to your makeshift storage case. You can use a pair of scissors to cut an opening into the back of the box, and using a ruler may help you cut the cardboard in a straight line.
If you want your upcycled storage container to stand the test of time, consider coating it in Mod Podge. A type of polymer, Mod Podge is ideal as an adhesive, but it can also be used to finish art projects. It's easy to apply, as it comes with a brush that you can use to "paint" the polymer directly onto the soda box.
Create a practical and attractive storage method
Just because something improves organization doesn't mean that it can't also enhance the look of your home. After covering the soda box in Mod Podge, you can then apply paper for decorative purposes. The choice of paper is up to you and there are lots of attractive options at your local hobby shop. For instance, you can use paper featuring a cute print that matches the existing décor in your kitchen. You can also use something funkier, like leopard print or polka-dots.
If you'd rather create your own design, use blank construction paper, and draw on it with markers. You can also enlist your children and have them create their own unique configurations. Once you've applied the Mod Podge and stuck your decorative paper to the box, allow about 20 minutes for the polymer to set. You can also let it go a bit longer to ensure a strong bond. After the Mod Podge has completely set, you can begin adding canned fruits and other items to your upcycled storage box.