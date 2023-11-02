How To Give Your Christmas Tree A Second Life As A Cocktail

As the holiday season draws closer, many of us will adorn our living rooms with freshly cut conifers. A brightly lit fir, pine, or spruce can transform any space into a comfort-filled, festive haven for enjoying the holidays. Yet, once Christmas has come and gone, most of us are guilty of dragging that once beautiful tree to the curb to begin yet another year with a clean slate. If you're tired of treating your Christmas tree like a single-use consumable every year, surprisingly, you can utilize parts to make some of the best cocktails for the holiday season.

While infusing your next gin and tonic with a bit of your previously adorned Fraser fir may seem like a new concept, Native American tribes have been utilizing various parts of fir, pine, and spruce trees to craft healing drinks, foods, and even chewing gum for hundreds of years. The best part about infusing your favorite cocktails with a bit of your Christmas tree is the complex flavors these special plants impart. Pine trees have the most subtle flavor, yet spruce trees have a woody, perfume-like taste, leaving fir trees to imbue a more pronounced, distinct bite to your favorite drinks. Before we unveil some essential tips to keep in your back pocket when utilizing conifer trees for consumption, let's take a look at some specific ways you can craft uniquely flavored cocktails with a sprig or two of your beloved Christmas tree.