Flaky Croissant Croutons Are The Rich, Buttery Addition Your Salad Needs

When it comes to pastries, few are more classic than the croissant. These bready baked goods are flaky, buttery delicacies that are formed into a crescent moon shape. They're often thought of as a French treat, although they actually got their start in Austria. Regardless of where they originated, however, today, croissants can be found all over the world.

Now, if you've ever bought a box of croissants, be it at a local bakery, Costco, or somewhere else, only to find they've gone stale before you could eat them, perhaps you shouldn't be so quick to toss them out. Instead, why not try turning them into next-level croutons for your salad? Doing so can add a bit of crunch to your meal and can also bring buttery, rich flavors to it.

If croissant croutons sound like a salad topping you'd like to try out, there are a couple of things to know first. That way, you can add the perfect decadent addition to your meal.