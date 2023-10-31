Flaky Croissant Croutons Are The Rich, Buttery Addition Your Salad Needs
When it comes to pastries, few are more classic than the croissant. These bready baked goods are flaky, buttery delicacies that are formed into a crescent moon shape. They're often thought of as a French treat, although they actually got their start in Austria. Regardless of where they originated, however, today, croissants can be found all over the world.
Now, if you've ever bought a box of croissants, be it at a local bakery, Costco, or somewhere else, only to find they've gone stale before you could eat them, perhaps you shouldn't be so quick to toss them out. Instead, why not try turning them into next-level croutons for your salad? Doing so can add a bit of crunch to your meal and can also bring buttery, rich flavors to it.
If croissant croutons sound like a salad topping you'd like to try out, there are a couple of things to know first. That way, you can add the perfect decadent addition to your meal.
Things to keep in mind when making croissant croutons
The first thing to think about when making croissant croutons is the size. You'll want to slice the bread into small bite-sized pieces. If you cut them too large, they'll be inconvenient to eat, and you'll wind up having to break them when you eat them anyway. Besides thinking about the size, as you chop, you also need to make sure not to squash the croissant, which will change the light and airy texture of them.
Another thing to consider as you make these croutons is the seasoning. You can keep things simple and just add salt and pepper to them, for instance. Or, you can throw in additional seasonings such as parmesan cheese, garlic, or herbs such as rosemary or oregano. Think about what flavors you want your croutons to have, and feel free to get a bit creative here.
Finally, it pays to know that you can make these crunchy toppings in the oven or in the air fryer, giving you a bit of versatility. Whichever route you go, don't forget to turn them halfway through the baking process so that they get a gorgeous, even color. With these tips in mind, you'll be able to make the perfect, tasty, crunchy batch of croissant croutons to elevate your next salad!
Other ways to use up day-old croissants
Croissant croutons can be a good way to use up day-old (or older) pastries that are going stale. But, that's not the only way to get rid of them. There are a few other things you can do if you've got some of these bready treats that have been sitting around for a bit too long. For one thing, you can turn day-old croissants into crispy tea crackers. These involve slicing your pastries and dipping them in syrup. Then, bake them until they're golden and crispy, just like you would with croissant croutons.
Another trick you can try is transforming day-old croissants with a nutty filling. Fillings can add some moisture back into the pastry and help revitalize them. Plus, just like croissant croutons, you can get creative with the flavors, choosing anything from a pistachio spread to a filling made of pulverized candied nuts.
Or, another method for getting rid of those leftover pastries is to make a decadent flattened croissant toast. Just squash the bread until it's flat, cook it in a skillet, and top it with all your usual spreads. As you can see, there are plenty of ways to use up these pastries if they've been hanging around too long. Whether it's croutons, toast, tea crackers, or just adding a nutty filling, it's time to forget about throwing older croissants out and start putting them to good use instead!