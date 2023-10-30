The Piping Bag Hack For Beautiful 2-Toned Buttercream Swirls

Tasty and versatile, learning how to pipe with buttercream can turn plain cakes and cupcakes into works of art. The easiest way to make perfect two-toned buttercream swirls is to add two colors to two different piping bags and then place those two bags inside a larger one. While applying consistent pressure, the two colors added to the larger bag will appear two-toned when piping.

You can use a tip on the larger bag to make specific designs, or you can cut the end of the bag and pipe larger swirls using the two-toned icing. It is also possible to add more than two colors to a piping bag using the same method though starting with two colors will help build your skill level. Once this technique has been mastered, you can try other two-toned buttercream hacks and choose the one that works best for the desserts you want to create.