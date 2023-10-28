6 Bizzy Cold Brew Flavors Ranked

The Bizzy Cold Brew brand is obsessed with the perfect cup of coffee. Its founders spent three years and thousands of dollars on research and development to discover the ideal conditions to obtain the penultimate cup of joe. The best cold brew starts with the finest beans, and the coffee in Bizzy's comes from organic fair-trade Arabica beans sourced from Guatemala, Peru, and Nicaragua.

The beans are roasted to perfection depending upon the desired level — light, medium, or dark. From there, they are ground using a high-tech industrial roller grinder, which is temperature-controlled to keep the beans from overheating. The ground beans are subsequently micro-sifted to obtain the precise-sized particles ideal for cold brewing.

This coffee is cold brewed for 18 hours in a stainless steel, temperature-controlled tank using reverse osmosis water. The final product gets packaged in 100% post-consumer recycled plastic that is BPA-, BPS, and BPF-free. The resulting cold brew is ready to drink straight out of the container, providing up to three times as much caffeine as hot brewed coffee and 68% less acid.

We sampled all six of the Bizzy Cold Brew ready-to-drink varieties. We drank them au natural sans cream or sugar to get the full effect of the aroma and flavor of each variety. Read on to see our tasting notes and find out how these cold brews ranked from least to most favorite.