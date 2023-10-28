6 Bizzy Cold Brew Flavors Ranked
The Bizzy Cold Brew brand is obsessed with the perfect cup of coffee. Its founders spent three years and thousands of dollars on research and development to discover the ideal conditions to obtain the penultimate cup of joe. The best cold brew starts with the finest beans, and the coffee in Bizzy's comes from organic fair-trade Arabica beans sourced from Guatemala, Peru, and Nicaragua.
The beans are roasted to perfection depending upon the desired level — light, medium, or dark. From there, they are ground using a high-tech industrial roller grinder, which is temperature-controlled to keep the beans from overheating. The ground beans are subsequently micro-sifted to obtain the precise-sized particles ideal for cold brewing.
This coffee is cold brewed for 18 hours in a stainless steel, temperature-controlled tank using reverse osmosis water. The final product gets packaged in 100% post-consumer recycled plastic that is BPA-, BPS, and BPF-free. The resulting cold brew is ready to drink straight out of the container, providing up to three times as much caffeine as hot brewed coffee and 68% less acid.
We sampled all six of the Bizzy Cold Brew ready-to-drink varieties. We drank them au natural sans cream or sugar to get the full effect of the aroma and flavor of each variety. Read on to see our tasting notes and find out how these cold brews ranked from least to most favorite.
6. Organic Breakfast Blend
The Organic Breakfast Blend ranked last among the Bizzy Cold Brew ready-to-drink coffee varieties. This light roast blend has 275 milligrams of caffeine per 12-fluid-ounce serving. It is gluten-free, unsweetened, and has zero calories.
Of all the varieties we sampled, this one lacked the most nuance in flavor and aroma. While fruity and toffee notes were perceptible, they were somewhat muted compared with the other blends. We found this brew was slightly bitter and acidic in its aftertaste. That said, it would be perfectly drinkable with some cream and sugar.
As a general note, we felt that our impressions of a number of these cold brews were somewhat influenced by the plastic bottles they are packaged in. While we appreciate they are recycled and BPA-free, we found that the aroma and flavor of the coffee retain a hint of that plastic essence, which is more notable in some flavors than others. This was the one where we detected this the most. For this reason, we ranked it last on our list.
5. Organic Medium Roast
Second to last on our list was the Organic Medium Roast blend. This blend has 277 milligrams of caffeine per 12-fluid-ounce serving. It is also unsweetened, gluten-free, and has zero calories.
While nothing was wrong with this blend, we didn't find it as interesting as some of the others we sampled. Its aroma was very mild, with a hint of nuttiness. Its flavor was lightly fruity with hints of what we thought was butterscotch. Flavor notes on the label described this blend as caramel and hazelnut-forward, which jives with our assessment. There was no residual bitterness or aggressive acidity.
Like the Breakfast Blend, we did detect a hint of plastic in the aroma and flavor, though it was less prominent. We typically enjoy coffee with a slightly bolder aroma and more assertive flavor. For this reason, we ranked this blend where we did. Would we drink it again? Absolutely. We might add a hint of sweetener to balance out the flavors, but otherwise, this was a solid brew.
4. Organic Espresso Blend
Next on our ranking of Bizzy Cold Brew ready-to-drink coffee varieties was the Organic Espresso Blend. This medium to dark roast coffee has 273 milligrams of caffeine per 12-fluid-ounce serving. It is also unsweetened, gluten-free, and has zero calories.
The aroma of this coffee was delightfully grassy and earthy. Its flavor was mellow, well-rounded, and had no lingering bitterness. While flavor notes indicate berry and brown sugar, these were less prominent than the inherent earthiness we detected.
Our biggest complaint is that this brew does not characterize a classic espresso. Espresso typically is a medium to dark roast. More importantly, it is produced using very finely ground coffee brewed under high pressure to extract a bold, full-bodied finish. Compared with a traditional shot of espresso, this brew felt weak. It is perhaps a misnomer to call this an espresso since, by definition, it doesn't fit the grinding and brewing method that is quintessential to this kind of coffee. That said, it was pleasant, and we enjoyed the flavor.
3. Organic Light Roast
Coming in third place is Bizzy's Organic Light Roast. Contrary to popular belief, light roast coffee tends to be higher in caffeine and acidity than dark roast. This coffee is no exception to that rule. At 302 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving, this has the highest amount of any of the varieties. It is also gluten-free, unsweetened, and has no calories.
We found the aroma of this brew to be remarkably complex, with bright, nutty, and chocolate notes. The flavor is smooth and round and opens up as you allow it to swirl around your tongue. There is no lingering bitterness. Tasting notes indicate floral and citrus components. We can see that. This is a bright and sophisticated blend that we enjoyed. The only reason it didn't rank higher was because we tend to opt for a darker roast with less acidity. Otherwise, this gets a solid A grade from us.
2. Organic Italian Roast
Italian roast coffee is typically the darkest of all coffee roasts. It is roasted at a high temperature for an extended period to achieve a rich, almost smoky flavor that is distinct. It also tends to have a slightly more bitter flavor that can be an acquired taste.
We must say, we were skeptical about this particular blend from Bizzy Cold Brew because we wondered if it could capture that quintessential Italian Roast aroma and flavor. We needn't have been concerned, as not only did it achieve it, but this was our second favorite variety among all of the ready-to-drink flavors.
Each 12-fluid-ounce cup of coffee has 234 milligrams of caffeine. This brew is unsweetened, gluten-free, and has zero calories.
The first thing we noticed was that the color of this coffee was markedly darker than the other flavors. It also had a more oily appearance, which is highly desirable. It had a distinct nutty and smoky aroma that screamed Italian Roast.
Its flavor was appropriately bittersweet yet smooth. This coffee begs for sugar and a touch of cream. It would be ideal in recipes like tiramisu or any other chocolate dessert. We thoroughly enjoyed this blend and gave it an enthusiastic two-thumbs up.
1. Organic Dark Roast
And the winner of the best in coffee show from Bizzy Cold Brew goes to the Organic Dark Roast variety. This is a spectacular cold-brew coffee. Its color is a deep dark brown hue, and it has a velvety sheen to it. Its aroma is nutty and assertive. Each 12-fluid-ounce serving has 234 milligrams of caffeine. This coffee is unsweetened, gluten-free, and has zero calories.
As much as we appreciated the look and smell of this coffee, where it shone was in its flavor. This is a full-bodied, almost chewy coffee. It is not bitter and has a bold chocolatey and molasses flavor. Its taste lingers long after you swallow the coffee, coating your tongue like a warm blanket.
Though this coffee doesn't need anything to improve upon its flavor, we did add a hint of sweetener because that's how we usually drink our coffee. If you prefer your coffee strong and unsweetened, this is the brew for you. We give this cold brew five stars.