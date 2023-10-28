7 Imitation Foods To Use And 7 You Might Want To Avoid

Most of the time, you can trust your food to be exactly what it says on the tin. But finding yourself with an imitation product, either by accident or as a result of food fraud, is a common issue. Food fraud costs the global food industry around 30 billion euros a year, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and it can result in consumers getting substandard products that could be less nutritious, or even hazardous to health.

Slightly less illegal, and more visible, is the imitation of certain food products, like crab in the form of seafood sticks, or pure vanilla in its artificially-produced form. These items tend to offer customers a version of the food that closely mirrors the original product, but at a fraction of the cost — and sometimes with worse quality. However, food imitation is not always a bad thing. While some imitation foods offer a pale version of the original, and leave consumers disappointed with a poor flavor and texture, other imitation foods are actually pretty decent. But with so many copycat items out there, how do you know which are worth your time and money, and which will waste your precious dollars? That's where we come in. ‌