How To Properly Clean Pumpkin Seeds Before Roasting

Pumpkins are one of the many gifts autumn brings. Some of us simply enjoy pumpkins for their tasty contribution to soups and baked goods, while others enjoy these fruits purely for aesthetics. However you enjoy pumpkins, consider using the whole gourd next time you take one of them home. This isn't only to prevent waste because the real treat is inside your pumpkin, suspended in all those ooey-gooey guts –- all those beautiful, nutritious, delicious pumpkin seeds. For those of you who've never known the joy of roasting your own pumpkin seeds but have serious trepidation about the process, fear not: cleaning all the slimy bits off may be easier than you think.

When most people carve their jack-o-lanterns, they scoop all the insides out and throw them away. We get it; it's messy and quite the sensory nightmare. But in all the tangled vines of fibrous orange mess lies buried the treasure –- those white oval hulls with the seeds, or pepitas, inside. So, how do you separate the treat from the chaff? It all starts with a bowl of water.