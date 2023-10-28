The Tropical Eggnog Cocktail To Make When The Mulled Wine Runs Out

Whether it be mulled wine, a hot toddy, or anything with peppermint schnapps, there are plenty of festive cocktails to indulge in during the holiday season. If you're more of an eggnog person, your options are somewhat limited. There aren't many cocktails that call for eggnog, and it's typically enjoyed on its own unless you decide to spike it with a splash of booze. If you're a fan of tropical fruit, however, you may want to consider incorporating your eggnog into a piña colada.

Piña coladas typically call for pineapple juice, cream of coconut, and white rum, but there's plenty of room in the cocktail for eggnog. The flavors of eggnog are actually very compatible with rum because it has the ability to counteract the richness of the egg and dairy. Its sweetness also pairs well with the eggnog's vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Add the pineapple and cream of coconut to it, and you get a surprisingly tasty drink.