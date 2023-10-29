What Is Pea 'N' Peanut Salad And What Does It Taste Like?
With their rich aroma and vibrant green color, peas complement a variety of dishes. They're a delicious addition to stews, pasta, and soups, but you can also use them in desserts. Another option is to make a quick salad with green peas, veggies, roasted peanuts, and mayo or sour cream. That's right — peas and peanuts are a perfect match, enhancing each other's flavors.
Pea 'n' peanut salad is a staple of Midwest cuisine and can be a great choice for picnics and family gatherings. Some recipes call for just four or five ingredients and take minutes to prepare. Plus, you can add all sorts of extras or swap ingredients for extra flavor. For example, vegans can replace mayo with mashed avocado, hummus, or tahini without sacrificing creaminess.
This might be one of the best salads for when you don't feel like cooking, and it can feed a crowd. On top of that, it's loaded with protein and fiber.
Pea 'n' peanut salad is perfect as a snack or side dish
This quick, light salad can be made with fresh, frozen, or canned peas and other basic ingredients, including celery, onions, milk, and salt. You'll also add lightly roasted peanuts for extra crunch and mayo for creaminess. Alternatively, start with an old-school pea salad, add a handful of peanuts, and swap ingredients to your liking. Serve it chilled, and use the leftovers for sandwiches, salad rolls, wraps, or dips.
You can spread the leftover salad on a tortilla, add some grilled chicken, and wrap it up for a quick lunch or light dinner. If you blend the salad with fresh mint, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil, you'll get a vibrant green pesto that's just perfect for pizza, crostini, or roasted veggies. Another option is to spread the salad on toast, fold it into an omelet, or use it as a topping for Italian bruschetta.
Fans love pea 'n' peanut salad for its crunchy yet creamy texture and balanced flavor. Green peas impart a natural sweetness to the dish, while the roasted peanuts add a nutty aroma. The tanginess of the mayo complements these flavors without overpowering them. Cilantro, parsley, and other herbs infuse the salad with a burst of freshness and enhance its visual appeal.
This crunchy salad packs a nutritional punch
Need one more reason to try this refreshing salad? Besides tasting great, it's chock-full of protein. One cup of green peas boasts 4 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber. Peanuts, on the other hand, deliver 7 grams of protein and 2.4 grams of fiber per ounce. Some recipes also call for bacon, which provides around 14 grams of protein per 3.5 ounces. If you swap the bacon for roasted chicken breast, you'll get 31 grams of protein in the same amount of meat.
Pea 'n' peanut salad contains mayo, but if you're looking for an alternative, swap in Greek yogurt, mashed tofu, or cashew cream.
If you're allergic to peanuts, replace them with pumpkin or sunflower seeds, roasted beans, or chickpeas. Any of these will add crunch to your dish. Apart from that, you can stir in some Worcestershire sauce for an umami kick.