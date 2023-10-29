What Is Pea 'N' Peanut Salad And What Does It Taste Like?

With their rich aroma and vibrant green color, peas complement a variety of dishes. They're a delicious addition to stews, pasta, and soups, but you can also use them in desserts. Another option is to make a quick salad with green peas, veggies, roasted peanuts, and mayo or sour cream. That's right — peas and peanuts are a perfect match, enhancing each other's flavors.

Pea 'n' peanut salad is a staple of Midwest cuisine and can be a great choice for picnics and family gatherings. Some recipes call for just four or five ingredients and take minutes to prepare. Plus, you can add all sorts of extras or swap ingredients for extra flavor. For example, vegans can replace mayo with mashed avocado, hummus, or tahini without sacrificing creaminess.

This might be one of the best salads for when you don't feel like cooking, and it can feed a crowd. On top of that, it's loaded with protein and fiber.