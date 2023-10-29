How To Use Custard Powder As A Delicious Egg Wash Substitute

Is there anything better than a beautiful glossy finish on a baked good? This look is usually accomplished with an egg wash, but what if there was another simple way to achieve that same slick coating on your dough? Well, there is, and it's called custard powder. When diluted in water and brushed onto pastries as the final step before baking, custard powder can be an efficient egg wash substitute. It'll make your baked goods shiny and appetizing — as well as help the dough stick together when you're baking a prickly pear pie with a lattice top. If the plan is to add toppings, such as sugar, nuts, or dried fruit, custard powder will ensure these will stick to the dough.

Custard powder is usually used to make (you guessed it!) custard, which is an important ingredient in many recipes and can be used as filling for a gâteau Basque or as a key component in a cranberry custard trifle. The main ingredient of custard powder is cornstarch and there are some variations in the other ingredients, but it can also include sugar, vanilla flavoring, and milk powder. To give an example of how many forms there are to this recipe, the brand Bird's custard powder is made from cornstarch, salt, vinegar, and food coloring. It was invented by British chemist and food manufacturer Alfred Bird, dating back to 1837. However, no matter the ingredients, custard powder can easily be prepared at home or purchased at the store.