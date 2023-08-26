Rub Your Burger Patties In Coffee To Seriously Wake Up The Flavor
Coffee and beef are an unconventional but genuinely inspirational pairing. There are many surprising uses for coffee in the kitchen, but one that is starting to gain particular momentum is using a coffee rub to tenderize or marinade meat. You may associate coffee rubs with the luscious body scrubs that brighten dull skin and lighten wrinkles. Well, imagine a rub for your burgers that's invigorating and delicious, although rather on your taste buds than your skin.
It can wonderfully magnify the succulent taste of steak or add depth to the rich flavors of brisket. Coated on a beef burger, it brings out the meaty aromas while creating an equally satisfying caramelized crust. Just whip up a coffee rub with freshly ground coffee, brown sugar, and dried herbs. Sprinkle or coat each raw burger and grill on the barbecue until slightly charred. Finish by placing the burger inside a bun with all your favorite toppings and condiments. Picture layering this beautifully crispy burger with a tangy barbecue sauce into a lightly toasted brioche bun. It's far too tempting not to try.
Wake your burger up before you go go
For the rub, combine one tablespoon of freshly ground coffee with two teaspoons of golden brown sugar, two teaspoons of freshly ground pepper, and half a teaspoon of ground coriander, dried oregano, and fine sea salt. If you want to add a little tang to the rub, add ½ tablespoon of garlic and onion powder. Combine these in a small bowl, and set aside while you prepare your burgers. This rub can easily be made a week in advance.
Once you're ready to grill, sprinkle the rub over one side of the raw burger and place it on a lightly oil-brushed grill, rub side down. After approximately four minutes, this side should start looking slightly charred, so it's time to turn it over. Cook for a further three minutes and top with whatever your heart desires: melted cheese, bacon, barbecue sauce, onions, or a fresh tomato slice. If you want to fully commit to the coffee rub's powers, you can liberally coat the entire burger in the coffee rub before grilling.
Coffee rub for pros
If you're ready to optimize coffee flavor like a pro, there are a few handy tips to follow. The first is always to use freshly roasted coffee beans, as these will impart the best flavor nuances onto the burger. Alongside this, it's best to use dark-roasted or espresso-roasted coffee beans, as these will pack that zingy coffee punch. Next, ensure that your beans are ground to a fine texture, but be cautious not to grind them to the extent of resembling powdered sugar, as this may dull the flavor.
If you're new to the world of coffee beans, don't feel overwhelmed. You do not need to be an expert to create a fantastic coffee rub. You can use instant coffee if freshly ground is unavailable, but ensure it is a high-quality brand. Instant coffee will also start to dissolve as soon as it touches any moisture, so keep the rub as dry as possible until you add it to the burgers. To reduce waste, you can also use spent coffee grounds instead. These alternatives may not give you the best coffee rub flavor, but they give you an idea of the aromas and a crispy exterior. The next time you consider making burgers, try a coffee rub to magnify their flavor — it will have you in awe!