Rub Your Burger Patties In Coffee To Seriously Wake Up The Flavor

If you're ready to optimize coffee flavor like a pro, there are a few handy tips to follow. The first is always to use freshly roasted coffee beans, as these will impart the best flavor nuances onto the burger. Alongside this, it's best to use dark-roasted or espresso-roasted coffee beans, as these will pack that zingy coffee punch. Next, ensure that your beans are ground to a fine texture, but be cautious not to grind them to the extent of resembling powdered sugar, as this may dull the flavor.

If you're new to the world of coffee beans, don't feel overwhelmed. You do not need to be an expert to create a fantastic coffee rub. You can use instant coffee if freshly ground is unavailable, but ensure it is a high-quality brand. Instant coffee will also start to dissolve as soon as it touches any moisture, so keep the rub as dry as possible until you add it to the burgers. To reduce waste, you can also use spent coffee grounds instead. These alternatives may not give you the best coffee rub flavor, but they give you an idea of the aromas and a crispy exterior. The next time you consider making burgers, try a coffee rub to magnify their flavor — it will have you in awe!