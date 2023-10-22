The Juiciest Pork Chops All Start With A Milk Marinade

A well-made pork chop is a juicy and delicious star of any plate: Lean and gently yielding, full of delicate flavors, just waiting to be paired with some homemade applesauce. But, as most home cooks are all too aware, pork chops can be tough — not just tough to prepare, but tough as an old shoe when cooked. These are lean cuts of meat, prone to drying out in the time it takes to cook them through. But luckily there is a magic marinating ingredient that will not only gently tenderize your pork chops, but also help create a lovely outer crust and inform the whole exterior with a delicate flavor. What could possibly accomplish all these culinary feats? Plain old milk: When combined with salt and a generous marinade time, it will end your rubbery pork chop woes.

For the uninitiated, this tip might seem counterintuitive. Enzymatic agents in the form of acids, like lemon juice, red vinegar, or even soft drinks, as with Coca-Cola Carne Asada, are usually used to tenderize meat in marinades. While this technique works well for thinner cuts and/or shorter marinating times, it can ruin a perfectly good pork chop: By the time the middle of the cut gets tenderized, the proteins on the exterior will have gone to mush. Milk is also enzymatic, but far more gentle.