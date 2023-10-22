What Is A Swedish Apple Pie And What Makes It Unique?

Who exactly gets the right to call apple pie theirs? Well, it gets pretty confusing. You've probably heard the phrase "as American as apple pie," but we now know the dessert to be of English origin. To make things even more convoluted, there's another variety of the dessert you might have never heard of before: Swedish apple pie.

So, what makes this particular pie Swedish? Well, Swedish apple pie is an American-style version of a popular Swedish dessert known as smulpaj, or, crumble pie. The smulpaj is a fruit pie, usually made from berries, that comes without a pie shell. Alternatively, Swedish apple pie is also a crustless pie, but made exclusively with apples and sugar. This thick apple filling also comes topped with even more sugar and plenty of butter, among other things, to create a crunchy, flaky top layer.

Altogether, this dish is warm, rich, and (best of all) easy to make. For that reason, the decadent dessert is a great option for novice bakers — it only requires you to dump everything into a pan. But that ease of baking isn't the only thing that sets this pie apart from a regular apple pie.