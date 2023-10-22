Why A Cast Iron Skillet Is Key When It Comes To Homemade Frittatas

If you don't have a cast iron skillet and don't plan on buying one anytime soon, there are a few other options you can try to make a frittata. One option is to make the frittata entirely in the oven in a casserole dish. This works quite well for instances when all your burners are occupied and you need to make one more dish that's a little more hands-off. Oven-baked frittatas will be slightly different than stove-first frittatas in that the bottom of the egg mixture won't have that delicious crust-like texture. This is because the bottom of a frittata usually crips up on the burner. However, an oven-only frittata will still taste great despite not having a crust that is quite as browned and crispy.

Just like you can make a frittata only using the oven, you can also make it entirely on the stovetop. The stovetop-only method allows you to use any nonstick frying pan you want to because you won't have to worry about it being oven-safe. The only thing to keep in mind when cooking a frittata on the stovetop is that you will need to flip it. This means you should chop up all ingredients as small as possible so that they won't cause your lovely frittata to tear or break while flipping.