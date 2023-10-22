Use A Saucepan And Water To Perfectly Proof Chocolate Croissants

Few things make the intricacies of home baking as worthwhile as a chocolate croissant still warm from the oven with steam rising off its egg-wash shine. That moment when you bite into it — and your teeth crunch through the successive crisp layers until finding the earthy-sweet chocolate filling — is an experience not really obtainable in the retail world. That is, unless you live near a reputable patisserie and get up awfully early in the morning.

Anyone with a passing knowledge of how croissants are made is aware that they can be tricky devils: You need to laminate the dough without splitting; you need to keep the butter cold; and — vitally — you need to proof the shaped and filled dough just prior to baking. The good news is that you don't need anything fancy to do this aside from a saucepan filled with water.

In order for yeast to ply its trade, it needs warmth and moisture: The former makes it active while the latter keeps the dough from drying out and impeding the yeast's process. Proofing your shaped chocolate croissants involves nothing more than keeping them in a tolerably warm (around 80 degrees Fahrenheit), decently humid place for about an hour and a half.