Canned Pumpkin Is The Ingredient Your Chili Is Seriously Missing

Among the long list of reasons we love warm homemade chili, one of the biggest is that it's customizable. Whether you're vegan or a staunch meat eater, there are plenty of recipes to get inspiration from, and one of the most unique ways to jazz it up — especially in the fall — can be enjoyed by both types of eater. Enter canned pumpkin.

Canned pumpkin adds a subtle sweetness and earthy flavor to your favorite chili recipe, which helps achieve a well-rounded profile when combined with spices and other fiery aromatics. If you're making a meat-based chili, the delicate whispers of sweetness in canned pumpkin will seamlessly complement the savory essence of animal proteins. And, if you're opting for a legume-centric pot, pumpkin is the perfect counter to the mild, sometimes bitter flavor of black beans, kidney beans, and lentils.

It's not just the chili's flavor that's enhanced by canned pumpkin, it's also its texture that thrives on this earthy autumnal ingredient. Canned pumpkin has a thick, whipped consistency that brings a creamy texture to your chili, making it more filling and decadent than ever before.