Why You Need To Be Cautious When Making Caramel From Canned Condensed Milk

Boil canned condensed milk, they said. It's an easy way to make dulce de leche, they said. All well and good until the can explodes, shooting hot, sticky, burnt milk all over your kitchen. It happened to Jane. "I have a huge mess to clean up that stretches ... everywhere," she said in a TikTok.

Sure enough, Carnation condensed milk comes with a warning: "Do not boil unopened can as bursting may occur." According to Serious Eats, when the boiling water evaporates, leaving the metal exposed, the can may warp, split, or yes, explode.

Does that mean you should heed the condensed milk can's warning and never, ever boil it? Not necessarily. People have been making dulce de leche this way for decades. And for good reason — the process is easy and the result tastes great. As a bonus, it requires almost zero clean-up. As long as the can doesn't burst, that is.