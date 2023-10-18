The Ingredient That Adds A Unique, Savory Spin To Banana Bread

Remember during the pandemic when everyone was baking banana bread? CNN declared it the unofficial snack of the lockdown, and everyone was turning to the ultimate comfort food to calm their nerves. You don't need a worldwide crisis to bake a loaf of banana bread, of course. It's so easy to make that you can have one ready in as little as 30 minutes, and it's the perfect way to use up any overripe bananas that are attracting fruit flies on your counter. You probably already have most of the ingredients in the pantry, but there's one unexpected item you can add to the mix for a little added richness: miso paste.

Bananas are unabashedly sweet, but they play well with salty, earthy flavors. Miso is a salty, umami-rich ingredient that can balance a loaf of banana bread. The way sea salt tastes good with caramel and chocolate chip cookies, banana bread made with miso is salty and sweet, an irresistible combination. If you have some miso in the fridge, you only need a few tablespoons to take your banana bread to the next level.