The Top Tip You Need For The Best Thanksgiving Mashed Potatoes

It's also good to use warm dairy simply because you don't want to serve cold mashed potatoes. In the shuffle to get all the food on the table for the big meal, you won't have time to reheat the potatoes, so you want to make sure they stay as hot as possible before it's time to eat. If you use warm ingredients, you won't lose any precious heat in your potatoes.

All you need to do to get your dairy ready for mashing is heat everything in a small saucepan for a few minutes before draining the potatoes. You can also use the microwave. You don't even necessarily have to use hot cream and melted butter, either. The kitchen itself is probably pretty warm from all the cooking happening on Thanksgiving, so even if you can't spare any space on the stove for another saucepan, you can leave your dairy ingredients measured out on the counter or near the stove when you put your potatoes on to boil. By the time everything's ready to get mixed up, the butter and cream (or milk) will be about room temperature or warmer. As long as you're not taking the dairy right out of the refrigerator and adding it to your potatoes, the results will be light, fluffy, and delicious.