The Salty Tip You Need For Making Better Mashed Potatoes

Although mashed potatoes can be a great side to cleanse your palate in between bites of other foods — or just a delicious comfort food on their own — no one wants a mouthful of bland food. To make sure you're creating the most flavorful side dish, you'll want to add in a few seasonings. Salt is one of the most common additions to mashed potatoes. But if you really want to make them as flavorful as possible, you should be boiling your potatoes in salted milk.

The milk will make the potatoes extra creamy when you mash them, and the salt is an important part of seasoning the food. Potatoes pretty easily take on the flavors of things that they cook with. While quite a few mashed potato recipes call for potatoes to be boiled in plain old water, swapping water with salted milk will give the dish an extra element of creamy deliciousness.

The salted milk might even help the potatoes hold onto their full flavor. When potatoes are boiled in water, that flavor might be reduced and lost once the pot is drained. But since salt and milk are commonly used to flavor the side dish anyway, that potato flavor can be retained if the spuds are cooked directly in the salted milk mixture.