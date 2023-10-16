Where Is 180 Cup From Shark Tank Today?

It might look like the ubiquitous red SOLO cups that can be found at just about every kegger and beer pong table across the U.S., but the 180 Cup that founder Solomon Fallas pitched to "Shark Tank" back in 2013 included an interesting design addition. It was meant to be flipped over 180 degrees to reveal room for a shot, allowing drinkers to use a single disposable cup for both their beer and a shot. The slogan said it all: "Drink it. Flip it. Shoot it."

Fallas said he was inspired to create the product when he attended a college party with his brother and saw a sea of red plastic cups. When he witnessed partygoers waiting to drop shots of whiskey with those red plastic cups, he figured that by upgrading them with a 1.5 oz well for liquor on the bottom, he would be able to get a piece of that market share.