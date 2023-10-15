What's The Difference Between Milk Tea And Bubble Tea?

Americans love their trendy drinks, whether it's pumpkin spice lattes from Starbucks or kombucha. There's just something about a drink with an unusual flavor or texture that we really seem to enjoy. But there's one type of drink that U.S. residents have been going crazy over for nearly 20 years now: Bubble tea. Or is it milk tea? Are those two interchangeable?

It turns out that nope, they are not interchangeable at all; bubble tea and milk tea mean two different things. When you boil it down, though, one is simply a specific type of the other. Bubble tea originated in Taiwan, but milk tea can refer to a variety of forms from a variety of different cultures, including India, Thailand, Myanmar, and even Mongolia. The fact that the two terms are sometimes used interchangeably is due to confusion around the fact that bubble tea is sometimes also called "Taiwan milk tea."