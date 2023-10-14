Turning Melted Ice Cream Into A Quick Fudge Is Almost Too Easy

A bowl of ice cream is a delicious yet time-sensitive dessert — maybe your eyes are bigger than your stomach and you've scooped more than you can consume in one sitting, or you sit down to savor the flavor of your frozen treat for so long that it becomes a bowl of soupy sadness. Whether it's an extra hot day or an extra creamy batch, melted ice cream can put a serious damper on your dessert experience. A quick solution would be to stick it back in the freezer, but refrozen ice cream has a different texture that can make ice cream seriously less enjoyable. Lucky for those with a sweet tooth, you can repurpose your melted ice cream into chocolatey fudge with only two ingredients.

Simply melt down a bowl of semi-sweet chocolate chips and combine them with your melted ice cream. After less than a minute in the microwave, stopping to stir every 20-30 seconds to smooth out any remaining chocolate chunks, you have a perfectly chewy bite of fudge. You will have to wait a few hours for the fudge to chill at room temperature, or you can stick it in the fridge for an hour to ensure you have the ideal fudge consistency.