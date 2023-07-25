Melted Ice Cream Is The Ultimate Hack For Upgrading Box Cake

When it comes to desserts, nothing beats ice cream — well, maybe cake — but sometimes it's hard to choose. Still, not everybody has the time to bake or make ice cream from scratch, so many prefer to grab a box mix from their nearest grocery aisle or snag their favorite pint if that's still too much work. However, one hack is the best of both worlds: using melted ice cream with a package of your favorite ready-mix to make a cake. Utilizing this trick lets you enjoy any leftovers from your favorite frozen treat, making eating the proverbial baked good a reality.

Regarding pre-blends, you can find many tips on how to make boxed cake mix taste homemade. Additionally, plenty of recipes can turn boxed cake mix into all types of desserts. Nevertheless, in terms of simply making a delicious cake, this one takes it.

Although no one knows where the idea came from, Anne Byrn learned about the hack from "Pillsbury test kitchen home economists," as she stated in Epicurious, and initially provided the recipe (and the phrase) within her book, "The Cake Mix Doctor," back in 1999. Whatever the case, this is one shortcut that's a must-try, especially since there's a reason why it works so well: melted ice cream increases the moistness of a boxed cake mix, which is an excellent upgrade.