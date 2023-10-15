Aldi's Award-Winning Specially Selected Vinaigrette Is A True Fan Favorite

If you shop at Aldi and eat salad, there is a good chance you have come across the German chain grocer's Specially Selected Vinaigrette. If not, you may want to do yourself a favor and heed the advice of its most devoted fans. This quality gourmet line of vinaigrettes has been hailed as the best salad dressing by Reddit users. It was also voted a fan favorite by shoppers in a 2023 survey by Aldi. The dressing comes in five flavors – House, Greek, Raspberry, and Garlic — meant to turn plain lettuce into a delicious, restaurant-worthy salad (flavors may vary per location).

With the cost of the salad dressing being a little over $3 at some stores, the discount supermarket chain dispels the notion that you have to break the bank to eat good food, and that's something savvy shoppers appreciate. There are also several uses for the vinaigrette beyond leafy green salads, making it a great multi-use condiment to stock your pantry with.