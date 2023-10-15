Aldi's Award-Winning Specially Selected Vinaigrette Is A True Fan Favorite
If you shop at Aldi and eat salad, there is a good chance you have come across the German chain grocer's Specially Selected Vinaigrette. If not, you may want to do yourself a favor and heed the advice of its most devoted fans. This quality gourmet line of vinaigrettes has been hailed as the best salad dressing by Reddit users. It was also voted a fan favorite by shoppers in a 2023 survey by Aldi. The dressing comes in five flavors – House, Greek, Raspberry, and Garlic — meant to turn plain lettuce into a delicious, restaurant-worthy salad (flavors may vary per location).
With the cost of the salad dressing being a little over $3 at some stores, the discount supermarket chain dispels the notion that you have to break the bank to eat good food, and that's something savvy shoppers appreciate. There are also several uses for the vinaigrette beyond leafy green salads, making it a great multi-use condiment to stock your pantry with.
Multiple uses for the popular vinaigrette
In a Reddit thread titled, "The absolute best salad dressing ever", commenters praise Aldi's Specially Selected Vinaigrette for tasting great and being a versatile dressing that works well in pasta salads, as a dip for veggies (when mixed with mayonnaise), or as a marinade for chicken and portobello burgers. The Garlic, Greek, and House varieties seem to be the favorite in the thread, but the Raspberry vinaigrette is well suited for a leafy green salad with berries, walnuts, and goat, feta, or mozzarella cheese.
One user also praises it for not having any soybean oil, which, according to researchers at the University of California, Riverside, can contribute to obesity, diabetes, and neurological conditions like autism, depression, and anxiety. Aldi's House vinaigrette (made with whole garlic cloves, cider vinegar, and special spices) contains canola oil, which has lower levels of saturated fatty acids than soybean oil.
Other popular Specially Selected items
Aldi launched its private label Specially Selected in 2013 after it gained popularity in its European stores. The premium brand offers gourmet, award-winning food at affordable prices including ice cream, cookies, deli meat, cheese, bread, pasta, and German coffee, among other tasty finds. In addition to the vinaigrette, Specially Selected Super Premium ice cream made the cut for Aldi's 2023 Fan Favorites. The sweet and creamy vanilla ice cream is made with just five ingredients (cream, skim milk, sugar, egg yolks, and vanilla), according to the package, and also comes in chocolate depending on location.
The discount German supermarket also recently introduced a Specially Selected Wine Collection with bottles selected from distinguished wineries in places around the world including Argentina (Malbec), France (Rosé), Italy (Pinot Grigio), New Zealand (Sauvignon Blanc), and California (Cabernet Sauvignon). As with other Aldi items, the cost is kept low at under $10 for most bottles. Aldi has seen significant growth in its wine sales in recent sales, motivating the decision to add a Specially Selected Wine Collection to meet customer demand.