Take Your Pulled Pork Sandwich To The Next Level With A Fried Egg

Pulled pork is perfect for feeding large groups of people; the fact that it's often made in big batches is one of its best attributes. As a result, making the classic dish usually means there's lots of room for experimentation. If you've found yourself with a surplus of this porcine delight, you may be looking for new and creative ways to serve it. To truly take your pulled pork sandwich to the next level, try adding a fried egg.

The addition of a beautifully cooked fried egg works so well because it amps up the flavor and texture of your sandwich. It also gives the dish a more breakfasty vibe, so, if you happen to have leftovers (which is often the case with pulled pork), you can enjoy it as your first meal of the day. Besides waking up your taste buds with bold flavors, a pulled pork and fried egg sandwich is also a pretty fortifying way to greet the morning, offering plenty of protein from the pork and key nutrients from the egg. Slap two toasted buns on either side, add a slice of American cheese, and you have an ideal meal.