Take Your Pulled Pork Sandwich To The Next Level With A Fried Egg
Pulled pork is perfect for feeding large groups of people; the fact that it's often made in big batches is one of its best attributes. As a result, making the classic dish usually means there's lots of room for experimentation. If you've found yourself with a surplus of this porcine delight, you may be looking for new and creative ways to serve it. To truly take your pulled pork sandwich to the next level, try adding a fried egg.
The addition of a beautifully cooked fried egg works so well because it amps up the flavor and texture of your sandwich. It also gives the dish a more breakfasty vibe, so, if you happen to have leftovers (which is often the case with pulled pork), you can enjoy it as your first meal of the day. Besides waking up your taste buds with bold flavors, a pulled pork and fried egg sandwich is also a pretty fortifying way to greet the morning, offering plenty of protein from the pork and key nutrients from the egg. Slap two toasted buns on either side, add a slice of American cheese, and you have an ideal meal.
How to make a fried egg and pulled pork sandwich
To make this delectable sandwich, you'll want to start out with a basic pulled pork sandwich recipe, which includes the pork, buns, and maybe even a slice of your favorite cheese. Then you'll need to consider the eggs. While there are over 50 ways to cook eggs, pulled pork sandwiches are especially suited to fried eggs. You can choose to cook your eggs sunny-side up or over easy depending on how runny you want your yolk to be. If you don't like your yolk to run at all, go ahead and make them over-hard like Wendy's by breaking the yolk and mixing it with the white during cooking.
One egg cooking style you may want to avoid for this sandwich is scrambled. While scrambled eggs no doubt taste good on a pulled pork sandwich, the messy fall-apart aspect of the pork with added scrambled eggs on top would likely make for a difficult-to-eat meal. Melted cheese could hold it together a bit, but you'll likely still end up with a lot of the sandwich on your plate. On the other hand, fried eggs hold their shape (runny yolks aside) and, depending on the cooking fat used, can lend your sandwich a buttery richness or extra smokiness from bacon grease.
Give your fried egg pulled pork sandwich a Korean kick
If you love spicy food and sometimes enjoy a good tangy coleslaw on your pulled pork sandwich, then consider amping up your fried egg sandwich even more by adding some kimchi. The Korean side dish is made from cabbage, like coleslaw, except it's most commonly served fermented. Often spicy, it offers a unique umami flavor that makes it a great foil for fatty meats. Plus, while coleslaw isn't traditionally eaten with fried eggs, kimchi is a perfect accompaniment for them, as can be seen in traditional Korean dishes like bibimbap.
For a Korean fried egg and pulled pork sandwich, American cheese will work, but you can also swap it out for a cheese with a milder flavor, like mozzarella. If you love hot foods, consider topping your amazing breakfast sandwich with gochujang sauce to add a spicy tang. Gochujang is a Korean hot sauce that is good to just have around because it goes well with tons of foods — it can even be added to mac n' cheese (which, come to think of it, would also be welcome on a fried egg, pulled pork, and kimchi sandwich).