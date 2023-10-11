White Castle Is Kicking Off A Series Of Halloween Deals On Friday The 13th

When you're in the mood for a quick, quality burger, White Castle promises to deliver with its simple, tasty smashburger sliders. And now, White Castle has announced its "13 spooktacular deals throughout the month of October" in an October 11 press release. The first promotion begins on Friday, October 13, the spookiest of all dates; the company will offer 13 sliders for the price of 10.

According to White Castle's website, a sack of 10 cheesy sliders normally cost between $8.99 and $9.99, depending on your location. But on Friday the 13th, the fast-food chain will throw in an extra three sliders free of charge, creating an extra-spooky baker's dozen. Like many fast-food promotions in recent years, this spooky deal is likely an attempt to draw more attention to White Castle's mobile app.

The fast-food restaurant was established in 1921, proudly calling itself the creator of the slider fans know and love today. The first White Castle burgers were priced at a reasonable 5 cents each, surprisingly cheap even for the 1920s. Today, you aren't likely to score a meal for a nickel, but you can still find deals and promotions at White Castle.