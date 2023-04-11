The Fan-Favorite Ghost Pepper Cheese Slider Is Returning To White Castle

White Castle began slinging its signature sliders in 1921, making it the first fast food franchise in the country. Since then, the chain has hawked more than 28 billion burgers to hungry customers. 60 of those sliders were wolfed down by buddies Harold and Kumar after a fraught evening of drugs and debauchery.

Unfortunately, during the first several decades of White Castle's existence, customers were unable to enjoy their sliders with cheese, which is arguably the best burger topping in existence. In fact, White Castle only branched out beyond their original slider and into the realm of cheeseburgers in 1962, more than 40 years after its founding.

The franchise has been considerably more willing to experiment with innovative items in the ensuing decades. White Castle has been periodically offering sliders that are seasoned with scorching ghost peppers, and the chain recently announced that ghost pepper cheese would be coming back in a big way.