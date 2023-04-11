The Fan-Favorite Ghost Pepper Cheese Slider Is Returning To White Castle
White Castle began slinging its signature sliders in 1921, making it the first fast food franchise in the country. Since then, the chain has hawked more than 28 billion burgers to hungry customers. 60 of those sliders were wolfed down by buddies Harold and Kumar after a fraught evening of drugs and debauchery.
Unfortunately, during the first several decades of White Castle's existence, customers were unable to enjoy their sliders with cheese, which is arguably the best burger topping in existence. In fact, White Castle only branched out beyond their original slider and into the realm of cheeseburgers in 1962, more than 40 years after its founding.
The franchise has been considerably more willing to experiment with innovative items in the ensuing decades. White Castle has been periodically offering sliders that are seasoned with scorching ghost peppers, and the chain recently announced that ghost pepper cheese would be coming back in a big way.
The fan-favorite 1921 Slider with ghost pepper cheese
For some folks, it's difficult to imagine eating a super hot ghost pepper and living to talk about it. However, others have a hard time enjoying a meal that doesn't have a certain level of spice – these are the people who have turned White Castle ghost pepper cheese from a one-time offering to a fan-favorite promotional staple.
White Castle's 1921 Slider, which secured a spot on the restaurant's main menu in 2021, is a classic cheeseburger slider topped with caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce, and pickles. Customers already have the ability to substitute ghost pepper cheese onto most sliders, but the 1921 Slider was only available with the spicy topping for a brief moment in 2022. According to a recent press release, fans of the franchise are once again able to enjoy ghost pepper on their 1921 Sliders, though the promotion is only scheduled to last until June 18th. Along with a slew of spring discounts, White Castle is also offering two new milkshakes -– the Caramel Butter Cake Shake Parfait and the OREO Cookie Shake Parfait.