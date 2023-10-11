The Unexpected Milk Hack For Thawing And Marinating Frozen Fish At The Same Time

Don't believe what supposed purists tell you: As long as it was properly stored, frozen fish is just as good as the "fresh" version — at least, if you live anywhere in the middle of the country. Sure, fish that's been caught that day is always going to be superior, but that's not really an option for the millions of Americans who don't live anywhere near a wild salmon-catching operation in the wilds of Alaska. Fish sold somewhere like Chicago and advertised as "fresh" has been frozen at some point during its transport cycle; the lie of "fresh" in places like that has people wrongly thinking frozen fish should be avoided.

And there are a lot of ways you can cook frozen fish to make up the difference between even it and legitimately fresh fish. One of the most interesting ones involves not only imparting flavor, but also saving time while you do it by thawing the fish in milk. This takes the natural thawing qualities of liquid immersion and combines it with the benefits of marination to do double duty.