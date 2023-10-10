The Qualities To Consider When Making Homemade Pepper Flakes

Even with the widespread availability of pepper flakes in grocery stores, you might still want to try your hand at making your own. Like any other homemade product, crafting your own pepper flakes allows you to control the exact flavor and texture of the end result.

Several important factors need to be considered when making homemade pepper flakes. The first is fairly obvious: How spicy do you want your flakes to be? The heat levels of chilies can vary greatly depending on the species, ranging from virtually no heat, as with bell peppers, to extreme spiciness, like the bhut jolokia, which made headlines in 2016 for causing one man enough discomfort to necessitate a trip to the hospital. This spiciness is measured using the Scoville scale, which assesses the concentration of capsaicin — the chemical responsible for the heat — in the pepper.

Beyond spiciness, it's also important to consider the flavor profile of the pepper itself. Botanically classified as fruits, some peppers are sweeter than others and may have a more vegetal taste. For example, habanero peppers are incredibly spicy but also offer a distinctively fragrant and fruity flavor, making them a popular choice in Mexican and Caribbean dishes.