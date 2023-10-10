Can You Cook Frozen Bacon Without Thawing?

Bacon and eggs, BLTs, bacon and lentil soup: If you want to make sure you always have the base for a good meal, keep bacon in your freezer. But when it comes time to cook it, do you have to go to the trouble of thawing it — or can you just cook it from frozen? The short answer is yes, you can cook frozen bacon. As long as you can manage to pry apart the slices, you can cook it almost exactly like you normally would. Fry it, air-fry it, or bake it — it will just take slightly longer than usual.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, frozen meat takes about one and a half times as long to cook as refrigerated meat. The difference is less pronounced in bacon because it's so thin. We're not talking turkey, here: You're not going to end up with a tough, overcooked outside and a raw inside. You're going to end up with the crispy bacon you know and love.