Liven Up Homemade Mayo With The Lemony Tang Of Capers
If you're making homemade mayonnaise, why not seize the opportunity to dress up your recipe a bit? Beyond the typical remoulade sauce, mayo offers a forgiving canvas for all sorts of flavor experimentations. Perhaps you've already tried livening up your mayo with extra lemon or lime juice, a kick from spicy chilies, or a touch of onion and garlic. However, there's another ingredient you definitely need to try that will give your mayonnaise a delicious, lemony tang: capers!
Capers pair well with many other standard tasty mayo additives, so don't be afraid to toss them in along with some garlic, shallots, gherkins or pickles, and herbs and spices like tarragon and pepper. You can even add anchovies for extra umami flavor. Just make sure to finely chop the capers and any other larger ingredients. You're aiming for a pretty smooth consistency, so feel free to use a blender or food processor.
What are capers anyway?
Not only do capers have a pretty unique taste, but they also have an interesting appearance. You might think they're berries based on how they look, but they're actually pickled flower buds. Although berries do form on caper bushes — officially known as "Capparis spinosa" — this happens only after the flowering process. The caperberries themselves generally aren't used in cooking the way capers are; they're more commonly used as cocktail garnishes instead of olives.
Capers offer a strong burst of flavor for something as simple as a flower bud. This aligns with the general sour taste of flowers, explaining their sharp, piquant nature. They come in six different sizes, ranging from the tiny nonpareils, which are only up to seven millimeters in diameter, to the grusas, which exceed 14 millimeters. The flavor of capers is directly related to their size; larger capers tend to have a more acidic taste than the smaller ones. Since capers are usually pickled and stored in brine, they also have a strong salty flavor. Combined, these elements can elevate your homemade mayo to a whole new level.
Best uses for caper-flavored mayo
There are plenty of uses for caper-flavored mayonnaise. One of the most obvious applications is as a substitute for tartar sauce or as the base for your homemade tartar sauce. The smack of citrusy goodness pairs perfectly with fish and chips but also serves as an excellent dip for french fries on their own.
For artichoke enthusiasts who enjoy dipping the petals in mayonnaise, caper-flavored mayo offers a mouthwatering upgrade. Give it a try with roasted, grilled, or even steamed artichokes; you won't be disappointed by the added depth of flavor it brings to the vegetable. Speaking of veggies, you can use this flavored mayo as a baste before grilling or roasting them, infusing them with unbeatable zestiness that simply can't be beaten while also eliminating the need for extra cooking oil.
Capers pair well with fish and chicken, so consider using this mayo as a baste for meats as well. Another dish that benefits from a schmear of caper-flavored mayo is a lox bagel. You can also add it to your tuna or chicken salad for a serious kick. Whether on regular or toasted bread, this mayo is a great addition to sandwiches; try spreading some on a BLT or a ham and cheese sandwich for a tangy twist. Once you start using caper-flavored mayo, you'll find it hard to run out of ways to incorporate it into your meals.