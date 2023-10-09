Liven Up Homemade Mayo With The Lemony Tang Of Capers

There are plenty of uses for caper-flavored mayonnaise. One of the most obvious applications is as a substitute for tartar sauce or as the base for your homemade tartar sauce. The smack of citrusy goodness pairs perfectly with fish and chips but also serves as an excellent dip for french fries on their own.

For artichoke enthusiasts who enjoy dipping the petals in mayonnaise, caper-flavored mayo offers a mouthwatering upgrade. Give it a try with roasted, grilled, or even steamed artichokes; you won't be disappointed by the added depth of flavor it brings to the vegetable. Speaking of veggies, you can use this flavored mayo as a baste before grilling or roasting them, infusing them with unbeatable zestiness that simply can't be beaten while also eliminating the need for extra cooking oil.

Capers pair well with fish and chicken, so consider using this mayo as a baste for meats as well. Another dish that benefits from a schmear of caper-flavored mayo is a lox bagel. You can also add it to your tuna or chicken salad for a serious kick. Whether on regular or toasted bread, this mayo is a great addition to sandwiches; try spreading some on a BLT or a ham and cheese sandwich for a tangy twist. Once you start using caper-flavored mayo, you'll find it hard to run out of ways to incorporate it into your meals.