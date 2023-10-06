How Long Should You Air Fry Chicken Thighs For The Perfect Bite?

The air fryer is a great tool for cooking chicken thighs because it takes less time than a traditional oven and less oil than a stove-top skillet. Plus, it's easy and more hands-off. If you've ever had oven-cooked chicken thighs, you know that the thigh is a thick and juicy cut of meat. When compared to chicken wings, thighs are more substantial and can even be more flavorful and tender. However, thighs still run into the same general cooking problem as wings — if overcooked, they can quickly become dry. So, how long should you cook thighs to get a deliciously tender and flavorful piece of meat?

To get the perfect bite of chicken thigh from an air fryer, the golden number is 18 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for boneless thighs. For bone-in, 7-12 minutes on each side at 400 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick. If you want a juicier piece of meat, bone-in and skin-on is the way to go because the bone adds both flavor and moisture while the skin seals it all inside.