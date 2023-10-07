What's The Difference Between Simple Salad And Compound Salad?
Virtually everyone is familiar with the basic salad recipe, which typically consists of vegetables, some sort of leafy greens, a dressing, and extras like cheese or meat when it comes to a more substantial dinner salad. However, another type of salad offers a bold combination of flavors and a higher concentration of dressing. Similar to a simple salad, compound salads contain vegetables and dressing, but the dressing is evenly dispersed throughout the compound version instead of simply drizzled on top.
Compound salads also feature a greater mix of ingredients when compared to simple varieties. For instance, a compound salad can be made with fruit and vegetables that pair with different types of proteins (chicken and fish are common selections). As for the sauce, it often consists of mayonnaise, which has a much thicker consistency than something like vinaigrette or Italian dressing. The salad ingredients are also thoroughly mixed with the sauce until completely covered, making for a more impactful dish for your taste buds.
Types of compound salads
Perhaps the most famous version of compound salad, coleslaw is beloved by many thanks to its rich mix of ingredients. The star of the salad is cabbage, although carrots are almost always included in this vegetable mix. These vegetables are thoroughly chopped and adorned with a dressing usually consisting of mayo, mustard, and apple cider vinegar. Coleslaw is often served on the side of another dish, but some people love it as a topping for sandwiches, particularly shredded chicken or pork.
Russian salad is an equally tasty compound variety that features an even greater combination of ingredients. Along with carrots and a mayo-based dressing, Russian salad also contains potatoes, peas, eggs, and pickles. This salad is filling, so it's perfectly fine being served as an entrée. However, small portions can also accompany other foods. If you're looking for a tasty appetizer, it even works beautifully as an addition to crusty bread.
Other varieties of compound salads to consider
A staple of picnics and family gatherings everywhere, potato salad is another popular compound salad featuring boiled potatoes (naturally), onions, celery, eggs, and relish, along with a dressing made from mustard and mayonnaise. The potato salad recipe that most Americans are familiar with came courtesy of German settlers, who popularized an early iteration of the dish in the mid-1800s (although their version used oil and vinegar as dressing instead of mayonnaise). While most modern-day recipes typically contain the same base ingredients, some preparations call for apple cider vinegar, olives, or even bacon.
Compound salads can also be sweet, which is certainly the case with ambrosia salad. This delightful dessert consists of maraschino cherries, oranges, pineapples, and marshmallows, all slathered in a dressing made from vanilla yogurt and whipped topping. Pecans and shredded coconut are often included to give the dessert a pleasing texture, as these ingredients contrast nicely with the soft, creamy elements. While the exact origins of the dish aren't known, it's often considered a product of the American South, where it was a standard part of Christmas dinner.