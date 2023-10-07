What's The Difference Between Simple Salad And Compound Salad?

Virtually everyone is familiar with the basic salad recipe, which typically consists of vegetables, some sort of leafy greens, a dressing, and extras like cheese or meat when it comes to a more substantial dinner salad. However, another type of salad offers a bold combination of flavors and a higher concentration of dressing. Similar to a simple salad, compound salads contain vegetables and dressing, but the dressing is evenly dispersed throughout the compound version instead of simply drizzled on top.

Compound salads also feature a greater mix of ingredients when compared to simple varieties. For instance, a compound salad can be made with fruit and vegetables that pair with different types of proteins (chicken and fish are common selections). As for the sauce, it often consists of mayonnaise, which has a much thicker consistency than something like vinaigrette or Italian dressing. The salad ingredients are also thoroughly mixed with the sauce until completely covered, making for a more impactful dish for your taste buds.