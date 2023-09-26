Why Olive Oil Isn't The Best Option When It Comes To Your Grill

When it comes to grilling, there are really only a few very simple and important points you need to remember. First, don't burn anything (and for that matter, don't undercook anything, either). Second, make sure the food doesn't stick to the grill.

Grilling is an ideal way to cook up some steaks or salmon filets, but if your meat or vegetables stick to the grill, it will rip the food to shreds. Not only will you lose your precious grill marks on your food, but you'll also lose moisture when the seared seal around the meat is torn apart. For this reason, you always need to keep your grill grates clean and be sure to rub them down with cooking oil before you start cooking. Don't reach for a fancy olive oil for this job, however. Most olive oils have a low smoke point, so when they come into contact with the high heat of the grill they'll start to break down, burn, and add off-odors to your food. Good olive oil is expensive, too, especially extra virgin varieties, and it's a waste of money to slather it all over the grill only to watch it go up in smoke.

If you want to make sure your grill is greased up and ready to go, reach for a cooking oil with a higher smoke point, like peanut, canola, or avocado oil. These high-heat-friendly oils won't impart any off flavors and typically cost less than most well-made olive oils.