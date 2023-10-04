For Warm Delicious Eggs, Heat Your Plate Up

When it comes to all-star ingredients, eggs are hard to beat. Eggs are still relatively cheap (despite price fluctuations over the past few years), they keep in the refrigerator for a long time, and they are equally comfortable as the main course or as part of a recipe.

Eggs are also the cornerstone of brunch culture, which has evolved from a trend to a standard service in the restaurant industry. If you've ever wondered why your eggs are always a little bit better when you go out to eat, there's a simple chef's trick you can do at home that doesn't involve any special techniques or ingredients: Warm up your plate before you plate up the eggs.

Restaurants, in general, make sure that all of the plates are warm before any hot food is plated and served so that the food is still hot when it gets to your table. This is especially beneficial for eggs, which are extremely sensitive to temperature fluctuations. If you want to serve restaurant-quality eggs, pop your plates into an oven heated on a low setting while you're cooking, and you can avoid having a cold, clammy egg experience ever again.