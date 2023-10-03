The Microwave Hack For Dried Herbs In A Pinch

Food is just food until seasonings and herbs enter the picture — then it's a masterpiece. Herbs, in particular, have the power to transform a dull dish into a bright, aromatic tour de force that inspires all five senses. And as much as we love the tactile and visual appeal of fresh herbs, there are plenty of reasons to use dried herbs instead of fresh. Compared to their fresh counterparts, dried herbs can add even more pizzazz to your favorite recipes because they have a more concentrated flavor and scent. Plus, they have a longer shelf life, so you don't have to rush to put them to use.

But what happens when you need dried herbs and only have fresh ones on hand? We have just the solution: the microwave. Yup, it's really that simple. Pick your favorite fresh herbs, assemble them on a microwave-safe plate, and zap them to crispy, dried perfection faster than you can say basil.

Although it's an elementary hack, there is a tip to remember. To get the dried herbs of your dreams, you'll want to microwave them at 15 to 20-second intervals to avoid burning out their flavor and aromatic appeal. If you've ever microwaved a meal only to find that large portions of your food are left cold while others are piping hot, you've been a victim to uneven heating — a common microwave dilemma. However, microwaving fresh herbs in intervals ensures they're evenly exposed to heat.