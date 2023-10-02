If You Can't Get Fresh Meat, Is Canned Or Frozen The Better Buy?
Fresh meats, including beef, pork, and poultry, are often considered top choices when it comes to quality and nutritional content. However, canned and frozen options have much to offer, particularly in terms of convenience. If you're trying to decide on a worthy replacement, consider the recipe you're making. When it comes to canned meats, they work beautifully in recipes like chili, pasta dishes, soups, tuna casseroles, and enchiladas. They're also an option for making quick and tasty sandwiches, such as fried Spam sandwiches (canned ham).
As for frozen meat, it can be used in the same recipes as fresh meat, whether grilling steaks or roasting chicken. The only difference is that you'll need to defrost the meat before getting started. Transferring the meat from the freezer to the refrigerator and leaving it there overnight is one method, but you can also place it in the microwave for about ten minutes if you're in a hurry. It's also possible to skip defrosting and cook meat while it's still frozen, although you may not get the same tasty results as you're used to.
Canned meat offers great benefits
While many people claim that canned meat and other foods lack the nutrition of fresh items, this is not actually the case. Canning doesn't adversely affect nutritional content, and some items, such as tomatoes, actually become more nutritious after canning. Regarding longevity, canned meats have a lifespan ranging from two to five years when stored in appropriate conditions. That means placing canned goods in an area well-protected from moisture as well as heat.
Additives in canned meats, such as salt, can be a little concerning, but there are lots of healthy options available. For instance, lots of canned poultry brands offer low- or no-sodium options, which is beneficial to people watching their salt intake. Canned salmon is another healthy selection, and it's quite easy to find all-natural options that lack harmful chemicals and additives. By checking labels, you can find a good selection that makes for a fine substitute for fresh options in your recipes.
Frozen meat is comparable to fresh foods
In terms of nutritional value, frozen meat offers the same nutrients as fresh items. Freezing meat also promotes food safety, as harmful bacteria and parasites are killed when food is reduced to a certain temperature. However, keep in mind that microbes and other causes of foodborne illness will regenerate once the meat reaches room temperature again. Quality can degrade with freezing, particularly when foods remain frozen for some time, but diminished quality will not render food unsafe to eat.
As for how long meat will keep when frozen, it typically depends on the item in question. Ground meat, including beef and poultry, can last up to four months in a freezer, provided that the temperature remains 0 degrees or lower. When it comes to seafood, fatty fish can last up to three months, while shellfish like shrimp can remain in the freezer for up to 18 months in many cases. As for ham, uncooked and uncured varieties can remain in the freezer for as long as six months. Whether you choose canned or frozen meat to replace fresh, you can rest assured of a wholesome and tasty meal.