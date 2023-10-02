If You Can't Get Fresh Meat, Is Canned Or Frozen The Better Buy?

Fresh meats, including beef, pork, and poultry, are often considered top choices when it comes to quality and nutritional content. However, canned and frozen options have much to offer, particularly in terms of convenience. If you're trying to decide on a worthy replacement, consider the recipe you're making. When it comes to canned meats, they work beautifully in recipes like chili, pasta dishes, soups, tuna casseroles, and enchiladas. They're also an option for making quick and tasty sandwiches, such as fried Spam sandwiches (canned ham).

As for frozen meat, it can be used in the same recipes as fresh meat, whether grilling steaks or roasting chicken. The only difference is that you'll need to defrost the meat before getting started. Transferring the meat from the freezer to the refrigerator and leaving it there overnight is one method, but you can also place it in the microwave for about ten minutes if you're in a hurry. It's also possible to skip defrosting and cook meat while it's still frozen, although you may not get the same tasty results as you're used to.