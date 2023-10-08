16 Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company Flavors Ranked

Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company is a women-owned brand of clean-label juices based in Florida. When first established in 1989, the company only produced orange and grapefruit juices. Since then, it has expanded to include a full roster of lemon, lime, vegetable, and holistic cold-pressed juices.

Minimal processing and ingredients, with a commitment to environmental sustainability, are what set this brand apart from other juice manufacturers. Each juice is pasteurized immediately at the safest, lowest temperature to reduce nutrient loss. These juices are made with as few ingredients as possible, all of which are "clean," meaning free from additives, preservatives, and GMOs. For this reason, each bottle doesn't stay fresh for long and is clearly marked with an expiration date. Lastly, these juices are packaged in BPA-free PET bottles that are 100% recyclable.

We had the chance to sample and rank a cross-section of Natalie's juices, representing its classic, vegetable, and holistic varieties, and assessed each based on aroma, texture, flavor, and uniqueness. Here's a ranking of them, from least to most favorite. Read on to see how each juice variety fared. You might be surprised by which ones we liked best.