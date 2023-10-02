The Secret Ingredient That Takes Classic Cocktails Up A Notch

Whether you're a casual craft cocktail connoisseur or a master mixologist, shaking up a boozy libation can be a good time. Although cooking and baking can be a bit like chemistry, making cocktails can be more about experimenting with flavors and spirits. Whether you like your cocktails sweet, dry, bitter, or somewhere in the middle, there's one cocktail enhancer that your bar might benefit from having on hand: ginger-infused simple syrup.

Simple syrup infused with ginger is a no-frills sweetener that adds a spicy kick with a candied twist to classic cocktails. Ginger simple syrup also can liven up tried-and-true cocktails by adding a pronounced depth and intensity to familiar drinks, from margaritas to sidecars and beyond. But the added depth of flavor isn't the only thing that makes ginger simple syrup so appealing — it also boasts an aromatic element that inspires the senses.

Ginger simple syrup is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a range of cocktails that call for whiskey, rum, vodka, gin, or tequila. A ginger-kissed simple syrup also pairs well with liqueurs, making options for customization nearly endless. What's not to love?