The Secret Ingredient That Takes Classic Cocktails Up A Notch
Whether you're a casual craft cocktail connoisseur or a master mixologist, shaking up a boozy libation can be a good time. Although cooking and baking can be a bit like chemistry, making cocktails can be more about experimenting with flavors and spirits. Whether you like your cocktails sweet, dry, bitter, or somewhere in the middle, there's one cocktail enhancer that your bar might benefit from having on hand: ginger-infused simple syrup.
Simple syrup infused with ginger is a no-frills sweetener that adds a spicy kick with a candied twist to classic cocktails. Ginger simple syrup also can liven up tried-and-true cocktails by adding a pronounced depth and intensity to familiar drinks, from margaritas to sidecars and beyond. But the added depth of flavor isn't the only thing that makes ginger simple syrup so appealing — it also boasts an aromatic element that inspires the senses.
Ginger simple syrup is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a range of cocktails that call for whiskey, rum, vodka, gin, or tequila. A ginger-kissed simple syrup also pairs well with liqueurs, making options for customization nearly endless. What's not to love?
Classic cocktails that work well with ginger simple syrup
If you tend to stick to classic cocktails, the thought of spicing them up with ginger simple syrup might be unsettling. But don't worry, you won't ruin your favorite boozy beverage by adding a ginger bite. In fact, some cocktails truly stand out with the inclusion of ginger simple syrup.
Margarita fans, rejoice! Adding ginger simple syrup to a tequila margarita is a great way to bring out the zesty, citrus notes of fresh lime juice while balancing out its natural acidity for a more harmonious flavor profile that still offers an edgy bite. Gin fizz enthusiasts, we see you. Consider swapping the traditional basic simple syrup with a simple syrup spiked with ginger in your next fizz. Thanks to its spicy, peppery taste, ginger simple syrup adds depth to the floral notes of gin, making each bubbly sip that much more intriguing.
It's not just ginger-free cocktails that are enlivened by this spicy simple syrup. Ginger simple syrup turns up the volume on ginger-based cocktails anytime you're feeling extra spicy. Moscow mules are commonly made with ginger beer, but the flavor can vary in intensity, so adding ginger simple syrup bolsters that fiery flavor without adding extra carbonation. Similarly, a classic dark 'n' stormy benefits from ginger simple syrup, which really fine-tunes ginger's presence in the cocktail.
Storing ginger simple syrup
Now that you're privy to the possibilities of cocktail-enhancing ginger simple syrup, you'll want to be sure to store your batch appropriately.
First, you'll need the kind of container best for preserving its freshness. Luckily, you likely already have an appropriate vessel in your cupboards, because the container just needs to be airtight. As long as the container is airtight, your ginger simple syrup will maintain its freshness. Glass jars with sealable lids, such as canning jars or bottles with screw-on or clamp-style lids, are good options. Vacuum-sealed or air-tight, lidded plastic containers also are some convenient alternatives.
You might see simple syrup sitting out at room temperature at your local bar, but that doesn't mean you should follow suit. Always store ginger simple syrup in the refrigerator to maximize its life span. If your ginger simple syrup is made with a standard one-to-one sugar-to-water ratio, then will maintain its freshness for a month in the fridge. But if you don't plan on using the simple syrup within a month, you can store it in the freezer for up to three months. If you opt for freezing your ginger simple syrup, you'll want to use something plastic to avoid cracking your favorite glass container. Also — if your simple syrup has a cloudy appearance or funky smell, toss it out and make a fresh batch to avoid consuming spoiled goods.