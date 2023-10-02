The Ultimate Way To Upgrade And Transform Frozen Mac And Cheese

Mac and cheese is simple and delicious, but quite frankly, it can be a little boring, especially if you've gotten sick of the same-old plain box mixes or frozen dinners over and over again. But if there's still a pack of frozen mac and cheese in your freezer, you're already halfway to a twist on this dinnertime classic that'll have you excited to eat it again.

Combine frozen mac and cheese and some storebought (or homemade) pizza dough, and you get mac and cheese sticks: A hot pocket-like mix of warm mac and cheese baked into a crisp pizza dough crust. Between the crunch from the bread and the soft cheesiness of the mac and cheese, this meal is a delicious, fresh take on comfort food and easy to put together whether you're looking for a weeknight meal or a quick snack. Use a sharp knife to slice frozen mac and cheese into strips, wrap the frozen mac in the uncooked pizza dough, coat in olive oil or butter, and bake. (A little sprinkling of parmesan on the outside also goes a long way!)