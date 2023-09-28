Baskin-Robbins Is Entering Spooky Season With The Return Of Its Zombie Unicorn Cake

Baskin-Robbins, known for its iconic 31-flavor lineup, is celebrating more than 75 years in the ice cream business. To honor the magic number 31 with fans, the company offers 31% off of all ice cream scoops on every 31st day of the month. The company's website even has a countdown to the next time your calendar reads 31. This month's celebration of 31 is extra-special because it falls on Halloween night, when even your ice cream needs a little extra gore. In a September 28 press release, Baskin-Robbins announced that it's officially bringing back the popular zombie unicorn cake, just in time to celebrate all things cute and spooky.

Whether you're looking for an ice cream cake for your annual Halloween party or you're simply in the mood of a festive treat, this bright-green, one-eyed unicorn ice cream cake is sure to turn heads. The decorative dessert features an Oreo cake base with chocolate ears and a waffle cone horn, with your choice of the 31 ice cream flavors available. Fans were first introduced to the adorably undead zombie unicorn cake in 2021 and are no doubt excited to get their hands on one for this year's spooky celebrations.

In addition to the zombie unicorn ice cream cake, Baskin-Robbins has also announced its fall-inspired ice cream flavor of the month: apple cider donut.