Baskin-Robbins Is Entering Spooky Season With The Return Of Its Zombie Unicorn Cake
Baskin-Robbins, known for its iconic 31-flavor lineup, is celebrating more than 75 years in the ice cream business. To honor the magic number 31 with fans, the company offers 31% off of all ice cream scoops on every 31st day of the month. The company's website even has a countdown to the next time your calendar reads 31. This month's celebration of 31 is extra-special because it falls on Halloween night, when even your ice cream needs a little extra gore. In a September 28 press release, Baskin-Robbins announced that it's officially bringing back the popular zombie unicorn cake, just in time to celebrate all things cute and spooky.
Whether you're looking for an ice cream cake for your annual Halloween party or you're simply in the mood of a festive treat, this bright-green, one-eyed unicorn ice cream cake is sure to turn heads. The decorative dessert features an Oreo cake base with chocolate ears and a waffle cone horn, with your choice of the 31 ice cream flavors available. Fans were first introduced to the adorably undead zombie unicorn cake in 2021 and are no doubt excited to get their hands on one for this year's spooky celebrations.
In addition to the zombie unicorn ice cream cake, Baskin-Robbins has also announced its fall-inspired ice cream flavor of the month: apple cider donut.
Fall has officially arrived at Baskin-Robbins
Move over, pumpkin spice. October's ice cream flavor of the month at Baskin-Robbins transforms a cozy baked dessert into a scoop-able frozen treat. The company's newest ice cream flavor, apple cider donut, has a base of apple cider donut ice cream, with pieces of apple cider donut and cinnamon sugar swirls layered throughout for a taste of fall in every bite.
This flavor is brand new to the "flavor library" of more than 1,400 flavors Baskin-Robbins has offered throughout its history, following October flavors of years past, such as the 2022 Spicy 'n Spooky flavor, which featured white chocolate ghost pepper ice cream. While cinnamon has a subtly spicy flavor profile, this year's apple cider donut ice cream sounds a lot less scary than the pepper-infused offering from last October.
Between the zombie unicorn ice cream cake and the apple cider donut ice cream flavor, fans have some exciting fall treats to enjoy this spooky season. Fans hoping to enjoy these festive desserts this autumn will want to head to Baskin-Robbins before Halloween night; both of these seasonal offerings are only available until October 31.