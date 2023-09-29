Pie Wine From Shark Tank: Three Things You Didn't Know

Season 15 of Shark Tank is coming to ABC and Hulu on September 29, and the first episode is primed for food and drink lovers. Over the years, there have been some pretty formidable food wins on Shark Tank, with Bantam Bagels and Cookie Dough Cafe among the most notable brands to score investment deals from the show's hosts. On the first episode of the new season, another startup company will attempt to join those ranks — it's called Pie Wine, and you'd never guess its niche.

Pie Wine makes wine — that much should be obvious — but there's a twist: Its drinks are specifically made to go with pizza. The brand's website bills Pie Wine as "Pizza's new side piece" and "The O.G. pizza wine." Is it an outrageously specific niche? Yes, but so are the biggest Shark Tank success stories. Plus, pizza and wine are a match made in heaven (check out our Expert's Guide to Pairing Wine With Your Favorite Pizza and see for yourself).

The trickiest aspect of Pie Wine's pitch to the Sharks could lie in a clash of aesthetics. Wine and pizza occupy very different realms of the American consciousness — pizza being the ultimate everyman food and wine being the epitome of expensive fine dining. Pie Wine's packaging alone — colorful cans etched with cartoon pizza iconography — seems at odds with wine's traditional image. But perhaps that's just what Pie Wine needs to succeed. As the brand makes its network T.V. debut, here are three things you should know.