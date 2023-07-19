Shallots Are The Key To A Better Salad Dressing

Salads can be an afterthought or dismissed as "health food." But a well-made salad with crisp vegetables and the right dressing is a little bit ethereal. The problem with salads is that a lot of them are made with less-than-ideal vegetables, and they get topped with salad dressings that are too sweet, have gloppy textures, and dominate the taste of everything in the bowl. The dressing really matters — and one of the easiest ways to elevate your homemade dressing is to start using shallots.

These alliums are a type of onion that are a staple in commercial kitchens for their small-but-mighty flavor profile, and they make all the difference when you're mixing up a homemade salad dressing.

Although shallots are similar to red onions, they bring a little something different to the table when it comes to flavor and texture. They're slightly pricier than onions, but you only need one or two to make a bowl of greens come alive. Once you try using shallots in a salad dressing, there'll be no more wasted bags of spring mix in your refrigerator because you'll be craving salad all the time.