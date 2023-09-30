A Slow Cooker Is The Secret To Effortless Homemade Yogurt

Imagine this: Your family goes through a multi-pack of fruit yogurt every morning for breakfast. You love to stir Greek-style yogurt into your cooking and incorporate cups of the regular stuff into your baked goods. Maybe you do not have to imagine it; this is already how your family eats and how you cook. Store-bought yogurt is not terribly expensive, but if your household effortlessly plows through the stuff daily, those grocery shopping bills can quickly add up.

However, there is excellent news for yogurt fans. Making yogurt at home is actually simple, easy, and much more affordable than having it permanently on your shopping list. All you need by way of appliances is a slow cooker to incubate the yogurt (more on that later). Of course, you can definitely make yogurt on the stovetop with a little bit more attention, but using a slow cooker frees you up to focus on other tasks.

There are many kinds of yogurt that you can make at home, from full-fat traditional set yogurt to non-fat Greek yogurt and all the ones in between. In fact, the resulting yogurt will likely be so surprisingly delicious that you will wonder why you ever ate the store-bought stuff in the first place.