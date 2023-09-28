The Easy Substitute For Making Caramel Without Any Cream

When it comes to confections, caramel is always a favorite. Sweet, sometimes a little salty, and delicious when drizzled over desserts of all kinds, it's a treat to eat but a daunting affair to make. Home cooks can buy jars of pre-made caramel at the store if the thought of whipping up homemade caramel strikes fear, but in reality, it's not so tough to make a divine caramel sauce at home with just a few ingredients and even fewer tools. And if you don't have cream on hand, don't fret — you can simply sub in some milk and butter, which you probably already have in your fridge.

By substituting milk and butter for cream, you eliminate the need to run out and buy an extra ingredient — you likely already have these two on hand. The resulting caramel may be thinner, but when drizzled atop your favorite dessert, you likely won't be able to taste or notice the difference. You can use any variety of milk for this recipe, but just be aware that the less fat in the milk, the runnier the caramel, so the higher the fat, the better.